BuhariMustgo T-shirts: Court Orders Immediate Release of Five Dunamis Church Worshippers – THISDAY Newspapers

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Anwuli Chikere of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday ordered the Department of State Services, (DSS) to release five worshipers who were arrested at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre on July 4 for allegedly wearing t-shirts with inciting inscriptions.

Justice Chikere gave the order while ruling in separate exparte applications filed on behalf of the defendants by their lawyer, Mr Tope Temokun.

The applicants include; Ben Manasseh, Anene Udoka, Henry Nwodo, Samuel Larry and Samuel Gabriel.

The DSS had arrested them for wearing ‘Buhari Must Go’ T-shirts to a Sunday Service at Dunamis International Gospel Centre Headquarters in Lugbe.

But the defendants, who claimed the action of the DSS violated their fundamental rights approached the court to seek redress.

Sued along with the DSS, are President Muhammadu Buhari and the church’s pastor-in-charge, Pastor Paul Enenche.

Others include the Director-General of the DSS, Mr Yusuf Bichi and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN).

They prayed the court to declare their arrest and detention unlawful, and also asked the court to award N10 million, each, in damages, for the violation of their fundamental rights.

The suits are marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/631/2021, FHC/ABJ/CS/636/2021, FHC/ABJ/CS/637/2021, FHC/ABJ/CS/638/2021, and FHC/ABJ/CS/639/2021.

Temokun had argued in the separate suits that his clients were entitled to fundamental right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, right to freedom of expression and the press, right to freedom from discrimination and right to personal liberty.

According to him, the rights are guaranteed under Sections 35, 38, 39 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and under Articles 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights Ratification and Enforcement.

Justice Chikere adjourned the matter until August 2, for hearing.