buhari-travels-to-london-for-medical-check-up,-education-summit-today

A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari wearing a facemask.

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to travel to the United Kingdom on Monday, said his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina, in a statement, explained that the President would embark on the trip to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

After the event, he disclosed that the President would spend a few days in the United Kingdom for an earlier scheduled medical check-up.

The summit will be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

It is expected to bring together Heads of State and Government, as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through the exchange of best practices.

According to Adesina, the event will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make five-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

“Deliberations at the summit will focus on: The Power of Education – A Conversation between Global Champions; Transforming Education for Girls; Financing for Impact and Recovery and; What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years, among others,” he said.

The presidential aide added that President Buhari would hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Johnson.

He noted that the President would return to the country by the second week of August, although no specific date was given.

President Buhari, according to Adesina, will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Others are the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai.