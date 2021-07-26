buhari-travels-to-london-for-education-summit,-medical-check-up

President Muhammadu Buhari will today travel to London, UK, to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

After the summit, the president is expected to “spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up”.

The summit will be co-hosted by Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.

Several heads of state and government, as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, will participate in the summit.

This was contained by president Buhari spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement released on Monday.

According to him, “the summit will provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices.

“It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories,” the statement reads.

“Deliberations at the Summit will focus on: The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions; Transforming Education for Girls; Financing for Impact and Recovery and; What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years, among others.

“President Buhari will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“After the Summit, the President will spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up. He is due back by second week of August, 2021”, he stated.

Buhari will be accompanied on the trip by Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs; Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education; Babagana Monguno, national security adviser; and Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, director-general of National Intelligence Agency (NIA).