Buhari to inaugurate $38.8m bridge in Cross River – The Nation Newspaper

By Nsa Gill, Calabar

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected in Cross River State to perform the inauguration of a two-lane bridge at the Mfum/ Ekok border between Nigeria and Cameroon.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, made this known yesterday when he inspected the bridge and the approach road in Etung Local Government.

He expressed delight and hailed the project, which was implemented by the Road Sector Development Team (RSDT) at a construction cost put at $38,836,552.3, paid for by Nigeria and Cameroon.

Fashola said the project would facilitate the influx of investments to Nigeria and strengthen the relationship bond between Nigeria and Cameroon.

He said Nigeria is a signatory to African Continental Free Trade and the bridge, which is a strategic infrastructure, is built in conformity to international standard because it cuts across two countries.

Records show that the construction of the bridge, which was handled by CGCOC Group, began on April 26, 2017 and was completed on March 31, 2021.