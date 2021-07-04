Buhari to Emir of Kano: Follow your father’s footsteps – The Nation Newspaper

By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the new Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who was coronated on Saturday and presented with the staff of office, to follow the footsteps of his late father Alhaji Ado Bayero.

Aminu Ado Bayero, 60, was on Saturday coronated as the 15th emir of Kano at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

The occasion witnessed a mammoth crowd, heralded by cultural dances.

Dignitaries at the coronation included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff to the President Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, governors of Lagos, Jigawa, Kogi, Zamfara, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi and Katsina.

Other guests included the ministers of Defense, Agriculture and Aviation, the Oba of Benin, Oni of Ife, Obi of Onitsha, representative of Tor Tiv of Benue, among other traditional rulers across the country as well as representative of the President of Niger Republic.

Buhari, who was represented at the ceremony by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said Aminu’s late father was one of the most revered monarchs in Africa, but on a personal level, was known his wisdom, courage and integrity, who loved his people and served them with honour and complete commitment.

The President noted that Aminu has a good heritage and difficult task to follow, but he is confident the new Emir will exceed the reputation of his illustrious forebears.

“We are all proud of Kano city with its legacy of tolerance and warm. And we are very proud indeed that it remains a home for all and for all Nigerians, regardless of tribe and ethnicity.

“Your Highness, it is this great city over which God has given you the good fortune of being its monarch, a privilege which you know, comes with the obligation of preserving the rich traditions of brotherhood of all tribes and tongues.

“Today, as you ascends the throne of your fathers, carrying with you the love and trust of your people, I can only offer you a prayer: I pray that the Almighty God will be merciful to you and the people of this land; His Hand will be your guard daily. Your family and tribe will increase; your days shall be long and so shall be your wisdom and so shall be your favour of God,” Osinbajo prayed.

The new Emir was born in 1961. His late father was the Emir of Kano for over 50 years and remains the longest serving Emir of Kano. The new Emir (Aminu) is the second eldest son of the late Ado Bayero.

Ganduje, after presented the staff of office to Aminu Ado Bayero, told the monarch to use his noble position to promote peace and stability in Kano state and Nigeria, adding that the emir’s wisdom and connection will enable them achieve.

The governor said he created new emirates in recognition of the role the traditional institution plays in ensuring peace and stability of the nation.

He advised the new Emir not to be involved in politics and things that may distract him from his primary role as the custodian of the cultural heritage of his emirate and father of all in Kano.

“Distance yourself from what would reduce your reputation and do not allow yourself to be used but serve in the interest of your people so we can lift the state and country to the next level,” Ganduje said.

The new Emir said it is God that has made him a beneficiary of the foundation laid by his forebearers. “That I am the emir of Kano is not by my making, neither because I am the best,” he said.

He thanked and prayed for President Buhari and Governor Ganduje for their leadership roles that have assisted in no small measure in making him the Emir of Kano.

He charged other traditional rulers to keep eyes on their subjects while complimenting the efforts of government in the provision of security for the country.

He pledged to be a listening monarch and to “strictly dedicate” to the responsibility bestowed on his shoulders, adding that where his hands cannot reach to serve, God will do it for him in the interest of his people.