buhari-sympathizes-with-yakubu-gowon-over-sister’s-death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, over the demise of his older sister, Mrs Maryamu Lami Dimka.

Buhari’s condolence message was released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday.

Maryamu died on 3rd August 2022.

She was the wife of the late Commissioner of Police, Mr S.K. Dimka, and survived by children including Mrs Elizabeth Rimdans, one-time Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra and Bauchi States, Ms Margaret Dimka, Mr Philip Dimka, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Other surviving relations are retired Flight Captain of the defunct Nigeria Airways, Captain Moses Gowon and Dauda Gowon.

“She retained right family values and moral strength. She instilled a spirit of service in her children as seen through their philanthropic activities and an eagerness to give back to society,” said the President.

President Buhari said the deceased left behind a remarkable record of service and care as a Matron in the female hostel at Ahmadu Bello University in the 60s and would continue to be cherished for her active participation in many social and religious organizations, which include the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Young Women’s Christian Association, Bible Translation, Bible Society and Horticultural Society.

President Buhari urged General Gowon and the family members she left behind to preserve her memories and legacies.

“In this tragic hour, our hearts and prayers are with you and the entire family,” said the President