buhari-sympathises-with-ex-pdp-chairman-over-killing-of-brother,-sister’s-abduction-by-bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday sympathised with former PDP National Chairman, Adamu Muazu, over the killing of his brother and abduction of his sister by bandits.

This was contained in a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

President Buhari said: “I am shocked and outraged by the story of the killing of your brother and the abduction of your sister by bandits. This double tragedy is particularly moving. I know it’s hard to cope with the weight of this tragedy in your family. I feel your pain.

“Let me use this opportunity to reassure you and other Nigerians currently facing threats from the atrocities of the bandits that I will leave no stone unturned to ensure these enemies of humanity are finally crushed and decisively defeated.”

The President said, “Security is my constant concern and I have kept the service chiefs on their toes to ensure that they come up with a decisive solution to end this menace.”

He prayed to God “to forgive the soul of the deceased and grant the family fortitude to overcome this double tragedy.”