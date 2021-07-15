Home News Africa Buhari swears in five permanent secretaries – bioreports Nigeria
Buhari swears in five permanent secretaries – bioreports Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in five new Permanent Secretaries at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The swearing-in took place shortly before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

NAN reports that the Permanent Secretaries include Ibrahim Yusuf from Katsina State, Olusesan Adebiyi (Ekiti), Maryanne Onwudiwe (Enugu), Marcus Ogunbiyi (Lagos), and Ibrahim Abubakar Kana from Nasarawa State.

The meeting, presided over by the President, was attended by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

