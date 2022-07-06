Home NEWS Buhari Swears In 7 New Ministers
NEWSNews Africa

Buhari Swears In 7 New Ministers

by News
11 views
buhari-swears-in-7-new-ministers

President Muhammed Buhari has Sworn in seven ministers who were screened and confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday, July 6.

It was gathered that the swearing-in took place at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

The first set was Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State, Odum Odih – Rivers State, and Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State.

The second batch included Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State, Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State and Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State.

Before the swearing-in, a minute’s silence was observed in honour of Mohammed Barkindo, the 4th Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General, who died at the age of 63 on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Senate eventually received the list of seven nominees from Buhari for consideration and confirmation as Ministers.

They will replace Ministers who resigned in May 2022 to pursue their political ambition.

The new Ministers will now join the Buhari administration which has less than one year left in office.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

South African court sentences ‘Boko Haram’ gang to...

FG releases bio-data of the 64 Boko Haram...

EFCC rescue 17-year-old Yahoo apprentice abducted for rituals...

Nigerian man working as a prison officer in...

Medical student fakes own kidnap to obtain money...

19-year-old OAU student declared missing in Ibadan

Nantes boss, Kombouare provides update on Simon’s future

EPL: Arsenal announce deal for two players

EPL: William Gallas names clubs to make Premier...

EPL: No hope again – Paul Merson names...

Leave a Reply