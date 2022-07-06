buhari-swears-in-7-new-ministers

President Muhammed Buhari has Sworn in seven ministers who were screened and confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday, July 6.

It was gathered that the swearing-in took place at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

The first set was Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State, Odum Odih – Rivers State, and Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State.

The second batch included Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State, Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State and Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State.

Before the swearing-in, a minute’s silence was observed in honour of Mohammed Barkindo, the 4th Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General, who died at the age of 63 on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Senate eventually received the list of seven nominees from Buhari for consideration and confirmation as Ministers.

They will replace Ministers who resigned in May 2022 to pursue their political ambition.

The new Ministers will now join the Buhari administration which has less than one year left in office.