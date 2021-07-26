buhari-signs-n982b-supplementary-budget-for-2021,-hails-national-assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a supplementary budget of N982.7bn for 2021.

The budget is meant to address the urgent security and Coronavirus needs of the nation.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze witnessed the signing at the President’s office, State House, Abuja.

Presidential adviser on National Assembly Matters (House), Hon. Umar el-Yakub was also present at the signing ceremony.

Of the amount, N123.3 million is for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure while the sum of the N859.3bn is for contribution to the Development Fund for the capital expenditure for the year ending on the 31st day of December 2021.

Buhari thanked the federal lawmakers for the expeditious approval of the supplementary budget.

Insecurity in Nigeria will end soon – Osinbajo