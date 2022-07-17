Home NEWS Buhari sends get well message to Osinbajo after surgery
Buhari sends get well message to Osinbajo after surgery

President Muhammadu Buhari has wished Vice President Yemi Osinbajo a speedy and full recovery after the latter went through a surgical procedure Saturday to treat recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg.

The President in a terse statement on Saturday night conveyed by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said he gives glory to God for a successful surgery and prays for a “speedy and full recovery/”

He commended the medical team at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, for “their competence, and a job well done.”

Buhari also assured Osinbajo of the prayers of Nigerians and that of his family.

