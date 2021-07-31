Home News Africa Buhari reacts to death of corps members in motor accident – bioreports Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of five prospective corps members in a motor accident on Abaji/Kwali expressway, Abuja on Wednesday.

They were travelling to NYSC orientation in Katsina State.

The President in a statement by his Spokesman, Femi Adesina paid tribute to the Corps members who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

Commiserating with the families of the youngsters, Buhari promised Nigerians that their sacrifices will never be in vain.

The President assured that he would continue to uphold them in prayers through the difficult time.

Part of the statement read: “Buhari extends best wishes to all corps members on national service as well as new call-ups in various orientation camps across the country.

President Buhari reaffirms that the welfare and security of these young Nigerians, who have obeyed the call to serve the nation with dedication and selflessness, will remain a key priority of the government, even as the sacrifices of the fallen youths will never be forgotten.

