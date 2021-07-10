Home NEWS Buhari reacts to death of classmate, Ibrahim Maigari
Buhari reacts to death of classmate, Ibrahim Maigari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of Malam Muhammadu Ibrahim Maigari also known as Muhammadu Musawa, his classmate in college and a prominent community leader.

“His passing away is a loss to all of us, his classmates, in whose hearts he had a special place. He was a complete gentleman and a selfless person who endeared himself to all who came close to him. My special condolences to his brothers, Alhaji Yazid Ibrahim, Senator Abu Ibrahim and Barrister Yahaya Ibrahim,” the President said.

In a statement signed by his Spokesman, Garba Shehu said that the President also condoled with the Katsina Emirate Council, the government and people of Katsina State over the loss.

He prayed to Allah to grant forgiveness to the deceased.

