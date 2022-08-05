Home NEWS Buhari reacts as Dangote, aides, others get Niger Republic’s highest civilian awards
Buhari reacts as Dangote, aides, others get Niger Republic’s highest civilian awards

by News
President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, congratulated two of his aides: Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant on Household and Domestic Matters and Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, the State Chief of Protocol, on being conferred with the highest civilian national honours of the Niger Republic.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was released in a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

The President, who received the awardees when they brought him the certificates and medals of honour given to them, said he considered the honour to them as emblematic of the longstanding mutual friendship between the two nations and their peoples.

He expressed optimism that the longstanding friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two states will continue to grow in strength.

President Buhari also extended felicitations to Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State and Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State, and businessmen, Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group and Abdulsamad Rabi’u, President of BUA Group, who were also conferred with Niger’s national honours at the Independence Day ceremony.

The President thanked President Mohammed Bazoun and Nigeriens for the recognition.

