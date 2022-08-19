buhari-orders-action-against-explosive-remnants-in-north-east

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management as well as relevant agencies to address the threats posed by explosive remnants in the North East.

The President issued the order on Thursday on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day 2022 in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Buhari affirmed government’s commitment to reducing the effect of disasters, climate change, insurgency and challenges of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The Nigerian leader said attention should be paid to emerging issues amid the return and rehabilitation of Nigerians displaced in the 13-year conflict and insurgency in the region.

The President regretted that the increasing number of orphans and widows due to the spate of insecurity.

”From our experience in the unfortunate Civil War, I know the threat that unexploded ordnances can pose to returnees even after the conflict has ended as we saw in the latest IED incident in Bama just last week.”

Buhari urged the Ministry, agencies, states and governments and the special committee under the Chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to come up with specific programmes and projects.

The projects are expected to tackle emerging challenges of explosive ordnance as well as that of children orphaned by insurgency.

On insurgency, the President reiterated his directive to security agencies to take the fight to the hideouts of criminals and ensure they are eliminated.