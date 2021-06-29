buhari-mourns-general-rid-isa

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Major-General R.I.D. Isa.

Buhari extended his condolence to the government and people of Isa’s home State, Plateau.

A statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu said the deceased made significant contributions to the achievements of Nigerian troops in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

He prayed Almighty Allah to comfort the family, friends and colleagues of the late officer.

Isa served the country at great personal risk and was never afraid to pay the supreme sacrifice, Buhari added.

Isa was formerly Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army and Director of Peacekeeping Operation, Defence headquarters.

In November 2011, when Lieutenant-General Azubuike Ihejirika was Army Chief, Isa was elevated from Brigadier-General to Major-General.

Isa was then the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR).