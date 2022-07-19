Home NEWS Buhari lauds Archbishop Okolo’s appointment as Vatican Ambassador to Czech
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his congratulations to His Lordship and Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, the Ambassador of the Vatican City to the Czech Republic.

The President’s greetings were conveyed by H.E Ambassador Kevin Peter, the Nigerian Ambassador to the Czech Republic, during a courtesy call on the Bishop.

According to Ambassador Kevin, Buhari in his fatherly message of congratulations and encouragement, urged both men to strive toward making Nigeria proud.

Archbishop Jude who was recently installed as the Vatican City Ambassador to the Czech Republic is from Ozubulu in Anambra State, he was born and raised in Sabon Gari, Kano State.

Ambassador Kevin Peter in a press statement said the visit to the Apostolic Nuncio, was to synergies on how to protect the interest of Nigeria and ultimately move the country forward.

