President Muhammadu Buhari has departed for London, United Kingdom, to attend a virtual conference that other leaders will be joining from their countries due to the effect of COVID-19 restrictions.

Buhari, according to a release on Monday, will be travelling two days ahead of the two-day event that will end on July 29 and that is billed as virtual, because he will be principally attending to his medical needs during the trip.







bioreports had earlier reported that Buhari will on Monday (today) travel to London, United Kingdom to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

























According to the GPE organisers, only the Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, will be hosting the event live with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while other leaders were advised to join online as part of worldwide measures against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, the summit will “provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices.”

Adesina said the summit will be co-hosted by Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.

He added that the President will also spend some days for an earlier scheduled medical follow-up.

























“After the Summit, the President will spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up. He is due back by second week of August, 2021,” Adesina said.

This comes a few days after bioreports exposed how the visit was planned “secretly” to avoid rampage or any “embarrassing protest” against the Nigerian President in London.