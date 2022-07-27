buhari-jets-out-for-liberia’s-175th-anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari will today, July 26, 2022, depart Abuja for Liberia to participate in that country’s Special Independence Anniversary.

Liberia, being the oldest independent post-colonial African country is commemorating 175 years of self-rule.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, in a statement, on Monday, said Buhari would deliver an address on security at the independence anniversary celebration.

He added that the trip signifies the importance attached to the security and wellbeing of Liberia and rest of West Africa.

The statement said, “The President is expected to stress the importance of the respect for rule of law rule throughout the sub-region. Without rule of law and constitutional rule, there cannot be security peace and development.

“The trip to Liberia comes at a time when political instability and the return of coups-d’état have upended two to three decades of democratic order in the sub-region.

“Liberia, Sierra-Leone along with Nigeria are going into elections in 2023 and President Buhari is expected to emphasize to them the importance of free, fair and credible elections.”

“Peace and security of Liberia (and Sierra-Leone) is important to Nigeria given the enormous investments in men, material and resources expended by this country to secure the two states. Without the leadership of Nigeria in the context of ECOWAS to secure these two, there would not have been a Liberia on the map in its present configuration today.

“The warmth of the relationship and personal chemistry between President Buhari and George Weah of Liberia is no less significant and will play a key role in the events.”