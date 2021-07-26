Buhari has turned Presidential Villa into APC headquarters – PDP govs allege

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of turning the Presidential Villa into the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The governors made the remark during their meeting in Bauchi State, where they deliberated on the state of the nation.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the governors claimed that some of its governors are being coerced and paraded at the Presidential Villa.

They accused APC of using “underhand tactics to arm twist” some of its governors into defecting.

The communiqué reads partly: “The meeting condemned, once again, the use of underhand tactics to arm twist some PDP Governors and other stakeholders to join the APC, a political party that has wrecked Nigeria’s economy, turned Nigeria into a killing field and has nothing to offer Nigerians but misery and bad governance.

“The Governors condemned Mr President and APC for turning the Presidential Villa, that belongs to all Nigerians, into the new APC headquarters, where coerced PDP members are being paraded at intervals.”