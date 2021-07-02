Home NEWS Buhari hails Pakistan over military cooperation
Buhari hails Pakistan over military cooperation

by Bioreports
President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Islamic Republic of Pakistan remained faithful and consistent in assisting Nigeria, particularly in the training of members of the armed forces.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina said the President spoke Friday at State House, Abuja, while receiving General Nadeem Raza, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic.

“We greatly appreciate your help in terms of training members of our armed forces, officers and men. Some of my colleagues trained in your country, and you have remained consistent in assisting us. We benefit a lot from Pakistani, and we are grateful.”

General Raza said Nigeria was the most important country in Africa, “and we value our collaboration. We learn and benefit a lot from each other.”

Imo: DSS to assist government fight insecurity

