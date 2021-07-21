Buhari hails ‘gallant’ pilot who survived bandits’ attack on fighter jet – TheCable

President Muhammadu Buhari says he was shocked at the news of the crashed Nigerian Air Force jet.

The jet had crashed on Sunday when returning from a successful air interdiction mission between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna states.

The jet was said to have come under heavy fire from bandits and it eventually crashed in Zamfara.

Abayomi Dairo, a flight lieutenant and pilot of the jet, had however survived the crash.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, on Tuesday, the president said he was relieved that Dairo survived.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the gallant pilot of the Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, who successfully ejected from an aircraft that came under ‘intense ground fire from bandits’ in Zamfara State, Northwest, at the weekend,” the statement read.

“The President, who was briefed on the successful operation by the nation’s defence forces to rescue the pilot, said he was pained by news of the air crash.

“‘I was shocked by the devastating news of the air crash but felt much relieved, following the successful ejection by the pilot and his eventual rescue. May the injured pilot recover at the earliest time.’”