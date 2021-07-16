Home NEWS Buhari hails Awolowo over new ECOWAS position
President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, on his election as President of National Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) from ECOWAS member states.

The President, in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, his media aide, said Awolowo’s unanimous election is testament to the confidence reposed in him, and in Nigeria, by Chief Executive Officers of trade promotion organizations in West Africa, urging him to serve to the best of his ability, and do the country proud.

Buhari noted that the ECOWAS TPO Network holds great possibilities for Nigeria and the sub-region in the areas of exchange of commercial information and business opportunities, adding that the domiciling of the secretariat in Abuja would open vistas of opportunities for Nigeria.

He wished Awolowo well in his new assignment, expressing confidence that Nigeria and ECOWAS would benefit a lot from his expertise in trade promotions.

