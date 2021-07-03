Self-styled Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) said President Muhammadu Buhari government would have blamed unknown if security agents had killed him on Thursday.

bioreports reports that Sunday Igboho’s Ibadan residence was raided by the DSS on Thursday night.

The security agency said arms and ammunitions were recovered from Sunday Igboho’s residence, as two of those who engaged them in a gun battle, died, while about 12 others were arrested.

In a statement by his spokesperson Olayomi Koiki, on Friday, Igboho said, “Buhari’s regime would have declared that ‘unknown gunmen’ invaded my home if they had succeeded in killing me.”

According to him, after failing to allegedly link him to any particular crime, the Buhari government had “desperately opted to forcefully silence him so that “the criminal herdsmen, who enjoy government’s immunity, can easily outrun the Southwest.”

Igboho claimed that the he was being seen as a threat to the “Fulanization agenda in the Southwest, hence the desperation to soil my name.”

He alleged that the “Federal Government framed me up, asking why the security agents invaded his home at night and destroyed his surveillance cameras before carrying out their operation

Igboho raised the alarm that “desperate efforts are being made to force those arrested to make implicating confessional statement.”

While describing himself as a law-abiding citizen without blemish, Adeyemo advised Buhari to order his “henchmen to desist from using falsehood to soil my name.”

He explained that Yoruba people would not have demanded for a nation if government had lived up to its responsibilities, adding that “Self-determination is not a crime and all effort to silence us and acquire our ancestral land for local and foreign criminal herdsmen will fail.”

I don’t have power to fight govt – Sunday Igboho speaks about planned Lagos rally