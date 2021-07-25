Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has hinted on what would happen if the agitator’s trial resumes on Monday.

Ejimakor said there would be lots of legal challenges, if Kanu is subjected to any trial.

He explained that due to the extraordinary rendition of the IPOB leader, a trial is not expected to be held.

Ejimakor said what is expected on Monday is Kanu “taking a plea” or a re-arraignment.

In a statement he signed and issued on Sunday, Ejimakor said nothing significant would happen on Monday.

He, therefore, counseled the Nigerian government not to be jittery.

According to Ejimakor: “Subjecting Kanu to any trial under the circumstances of his extraordinary rendition will face lots of legal challenges. So, what is expected on Monday is not a trial but what Lawyers call ‘taking a plea’ or a re-arraignment on the amended Charges that might be brought.

“Should that happen, the procedure permits taking an adjournment to study the new Charges for the purpose of advising the defendant on the next steps.

“So, there’s nothing significant that will happen on Monday that warrants anybody, including the government, to be jittery.”

