buhari-govt-vs-nnamdi-kanu:-uk-offers-assistance-to-ipob-leader

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has reacted to the ongoing travail of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Laing disclosed that the British Commission has offered consular assistance to embattled Kanu.

The British High Commissioner spoke while appearing on Arise Television, on Tuesday.

Laing said: ”On Nnamdi Kanu, all I would say is that we are on record of saying that we can offer consular assistance to British nationals as requested. That is all I am prepared to say in this interview.

”I haven’t said anything about his trial. What we have said on record is that we would do all we can and we do offer consular assistance and in this case we have offered consular assistance to Nnamdi Kanu.”

Kanu was recently rearrested and repatriated from an unspecified African country.

Upon his return, Kanu was remanded in custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

The order was given by the Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court.

However, DSS failed to produce the IPOB leader in court during Monday’s resumed proceedings.

DSS had informed the court that Kanu could not be produced due to issues of logistic.

