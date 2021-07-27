Home NEWS Buhari govt vs Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader’s lawyer reveals next step of action
NEWSNews Africa

Buhari govt vs Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader’s lawyer reveals next step of action

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
buhari-govt-vs-nnamdi-kanu:-ipob-leader’s-lawyer-reveals-next-step-of-action

Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has revealed the next steps of action in efforts to free the Biafra agitator.

Ejimakor disclosed that Kanu’s legal team will push for his release from detention.

In a tweet, the lawyer expressed hope that they would succeed in their next move.

According to Ejimakor: “To the multitudes asking me the way forward after the hearing yesterday, below is the answer:

“The very next step is to pursue the release of His Excellency from detention through the coordinated steps of the Legal Team in Nigeria & UK. We intend to succeed, sooner than later.”

This is coming when the Department of State Services, DSS, had failed to produce the IPOB leader in court.

The Nigerian government explained that logistic challenges prevented the DSS from bringing Kanu to court.

Following the development, Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court had adjourned the trial till October.

Kanu has been in DSS custody after he was rearrested and repatriated from an undisclosed African country.

Nnamdi Kanu: Why DSS failed to produce Biafra agitator in court – Lawyer

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Baba Ijesha Case: Nigerian Comedian, Princess Accuses Two...

Imo: DPO shot dead as gunmen attack Uzodinma’s...

Sunday Igboho: What’s stopping Benin extraditing the Nigerian...

By 2023, APC Would Have Completely Wrecked Nigeria...

BREAKING: Former NCAA DG Onyeyiri dies at 72...

Presidential Villa: Exposing State House secrets attract penalties...

Nnamdi Kanu: Buhari govt kidnapped my son from...

Apologise to Muslims- Shehu Sani tells Afenifere

Chelsea hero, Ashley Cole gets new coaching job

Danladi Umar: Senate washes off hands, sets aside...

Leave a Reply