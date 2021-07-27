buhari-govt-vs-nnamdi-kanu:-ipob-leader’s-lawyer-reveals-next-step-of-action

Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has revealed the next steps of action in efforts to free the Biafra agitator.

Ejimakor disclosed that Kanu’s legal team will push for his release from detention.

In a tweet, the lawyer expressed hope that they would succeed in their next move.

According to Ejimakor: “To the multitudes asking me the way forward after the hearing yesterday, below is the answer:

“The very next step is to pursue the release of His Excellency from detention through the coordinated steps of the Legal Team in Nigeria & UK. We intend to succeed, sooner than later.”

This is coming when the Department of State Services, DSS, had failed to produce the IPOB leader in court.

The Nigerian government explained that logistic challenges prevented the DSS from bringing Kanu to court.

Following the development, Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court had adjourned the trial till October.

Kanu has been in DSS custody after he was rearrested and repatriated from an undisclosed African country.

