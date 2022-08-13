Home NEWS Buhari govt praises China for improving Nigeria’s infrastructure
NEWSNews Africa

Buhari govt praises China for improving Nigeria’s infrastructure

by News
0 views
buhari-govt-praises-china-for-improving-nigeria’s-infrastructure

President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has hailed China for helping Nigeria to enhance its infrastructure.

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said when the history of the administration’s efforts to reverse the infrastructure deficit is written, China’s role will be included.

Adesina spoke on Friday at the State House when he hosted Ambassador Cui Jianchun and the new Deputy Chief of Mission/Ministerial Councilor, Zhang Yi.

The aide thanked the Chinese government for sustained efforts to improve Nigeria’s infrastructure in power, rail, aviation, among others.

‘‘President Buhari has very great respect for China. Many times he has spoken about the support from China.

“President Buhari and President Xi Jinping share respect and friendship.”

Adesina added that Nigeria appreciates the cooperation with the world power, expressing hope that the relations will continue to be strong and beneficial.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Grandson allegedly kills grandmother over Indian hemp in...

Bauchi: Gov Bala signs judicial autonomy bill into...

480 suspected criminals arrested in Abuja from Uncompleted...

2023: You cannot promote, sell Tinubu without looking...

Join the fun at Infinix Note12 Pop-Up Shop...

Transfer: Willian’s contract terminated ahead of move to...

Forget social media noise, it’s not Peter Obi’s...

Transfer: Xavi gives updates on Aubameyang, De Jong...

Ballon d’Or 2022: Shock as organizers snub Messi,...

EPL: Man Utd coach, Ten Hag identifies De...

Leave a Reply