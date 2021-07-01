Home NEWS Buhari govt may arrest Nigerian priests, bishops – Mbaka
Buhari govt may arrest Nigerian priests, bishops – Mbaka

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) says the Buhari administration may arrest priests in the country.

Mbaka suggested that clerics speaking the truth to power risk persecution and incarceration.

In a sermon, the government critic insisted that Nigeria is not on the right track.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu is my spiritual son, brother – Fr Mbaka declares


“Suffering has become part of our history, but it will not continue like this forever.

“Everybody cannot be dumb at the same time. Nigerians should not be suffering.”

He lamented the fate of ordinary citizens and accused the nation’s leadership of “wickedness”.

Mbaka recalled that at a time, there was no banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism in Nigeria, except hooliganism which was at a “miniature level”.

“At that time, leadership was not about money,” the outspoken clergy added.

Insecurity: Fr Mbaka under attack for calling for Buhari’s impeachment


“I’m seeing a time, if my brother priests do not begin to speak, we will hear that Bishop A, B, C, D has been arrested and handcuffed,” he warned.

