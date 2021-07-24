Buhari govt bombing ESN but protecting bandits in North – IPOB alleges

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Saturday accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of “bombing” the Eastern Security Network, ESN, in Enugu State while protecting bandits in the North.

IPOB made the allegation in response to an attack on ESN operatives in Akpofu Nkanu forests, Enugu State.

Emma Powerful, spokesman of the group alleged that ESN operatives did nothing to the Nigerian Army to warrant such attack.

Powerful made the allegations in a statement entitled: “Nigeria government bombing ESN in Enugu but protecting bandits in the North.”

According to the statement: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to place the international community on notice of the unprovoked attack by the Nigeria Army against the operatives of the Eastern Security Network ESN in Enugu on Friday, July 23, 2021. A combined team of soldiers and security operatives were unleashed against innocent ESN operatives at Akpofu Nkanu forests in Enugu State.

“The ESN operatives did nothing to deserve this unprovoked attack. ESN has only been defending communities in the area against incessant attacks and destruction of their farms by killer Fulani herdsmen. The hypocritical Nigerian security agents have failed to protect Biafrans against the incursions by Fulani jihadists. Yet instead of allowing ESN to defend our ancestral land against terrorist invasion, the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have been unleashed against innocent volunteer security outfits safeguarding the lives of Biafrans.

“This is the height of wickedness. NIGERIA is aiding and abating terrorism. Fulani controlled federal government gives tacit support to terrorists but crushes peaceful agitators. This is wickedness and hypocrisy which God must judge.

“The same FULANI terrorists masquerading as herdsmen have for years been kidnapping, raping and killing locals in Nkanu and other communities in Biafra land until December 2020 when ESN was set up to flush them out of our forests. Now their real sponsors have come to defend them against ESN by combing the forests in the hunt of ESN operatives instead of the terrorists.

“Since Fulani herdsmen started their killing spree in Biafra land, has any of them been arrested let alone prosecuted by any security agency? Yet every other day the Army and other security agencies have been hunting for ESN like wild animals. The cowardly South-East governors and the evil political elite will still protect them. We are aware of security operatives were not ESN. The police officers were not killed by ESN.

“The criminals who killed police officers ran into the Bush where ESN operatives were staying. ESN and IPOB members were not involved in the attack against security agents, Nigeria Government and her army group of terrorists should leave IPOB and ESN alone because we do nothing wrong by protecting our people from Fulani terrorists herdsmen who have crossing Akpofu community bushes to Ebonyi State and other parts of Biafraland. We are calling on the governor of Enugu state Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to call commander 82 division Enugu to know that ESN and IPOB did not kill any police, Nigeria army and police should not hatred and envy attack ESN because we’re Igbo.”