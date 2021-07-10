Buhari demands ‘crushing response’ against bandits after attacks in Kaduna, Zamfara – TheCable

President Muhammadu Buhari has demanded a “crushing response” from the military in the wake of bandits’ abductions and killings in Kaduna and Zamfara respectively.

At least 35 people were killed on Thursday when gunmen attacked five communities in Maradun LGA of Zamfara state.

In Kaduna, there have been a series of school abductions and killing of residents in several parts of the state in recent months.

The president reacted to the attacks in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant on media and publicity, on Saturday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday condemned repeated bandit killings in Zamfara and Kaduna States, urging the nation’s military to respond to the worrying situation in a language that the bandits understand,” the statement reads.

“The President notes that the military and other security agencies are now working on new methods and policies that are yielding good results in many of the troubled parts of the country and calls for a crushing response to the killing of innocent citizens in the rural communities.

“He also avers that the nation, its military and the entire population needs to summon the courage required to defeat the bandits and terrorists.”

The president also chastised politicians whom he said are commenting on security issues to seek applause.

“President Buhari condemns some politicians making utterances on security, merely seeking applause, advising them to join the ongoing genuine efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the nation,” he said.

“He expresses the nation’s sorrow over the loss of lives, urging security agencies to do everything possible to prevent the recurrence of attacks with impunity.”