buhari-consoles-gombe-gov-over-sister’s-death

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday condoled with Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

The Gombe helmsman lost his younger sister, Hajiya Aishatu Umaru to the cold hands of death.

Buhari said A’ishatu made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment in her community.

The Nigerian leader said she will be remembered by many people in the state.

“My thoughts are with her family, her brother the Governor and the entire people of Gombe.

“May Allah accept her soul and reward her good deeds”, the President added.

