buhari-congratulates-teen-sensation-iyeneobong-essien-on-golf-championship-feat

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Iyeneobong Essien on her golf championship feat.

The 16-year-old Nigerian finished second at the Champion of Champions World Golf Championship Invitational in Northern Ireland.

Iyene shot 79/78/80 playing on two challenging courses – Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen, Fermanagh.

The President hailed the achievements of the youngster, who currently tops the junior player cadre in Nigeria.

Iyene has been credited with over 20 medals since she won her first at the age of five.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina said President Buhari joins Nigerians in “celebrating this great teenager who is doing so much for the country”.

Buhari commended her hardwork and determination, and wished the golfer more spectacular successes in her career.

