buhari-congratulates-ministry-of-transportation-as-lekki-deep-sea-port-receives-first-vessel

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Ports Authority on the successful berthing of the first ship at Lekki Deep Sea port.

It was gathered that the vessel ZHEN HUA 28, delivered three Ship to Shores and 10 Rubber Tyre Gantries cranes that will help in the evacuation of cargoes from vessels to the shore.

The president expressed his feelings in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja.

He also congratulated all stakeholders in the maritime sector over the feat.

Buhari recalled that his approval of four new seaports in the country, including the Lekki Deep Sea port, was hinged on growing the economy.

According to him, the decision was also aimed at creating massive job opportunities, foreign investment inflows and trade facilitation.

He commended the staff and management in the nation’s maritime sector who were working round the clock to make the operationalisation of Lekki Deep Sea port before the end of the year a reality.

The president reassured them of his commitment to sustain investments in these new assets.

According to Buhari, the nation’s maritime and aquatic resources are critical to the livelihoods of Nigerians and Government will spare no effort in successfully harnessing the potential of the sector.

NAN