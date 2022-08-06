Home NEWS Buhari condoles family of Salisu Hadejia over his death
Buhari condoles family of Salisu Hadejia over his death

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the government and people of Jigawa State following the demise of the Commissioner of Commerce, Salisu Zakar Hadejia, Chigarin Hadejia, a strong ally who accompanied the President in his political odyssey.

The late Chigari was deputy gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC in 2011.

The President extended his deepest condolences to his family and supporters.

In mourning the deceased, President Buhari described him as a politician who understood the nuances of grassroots mobilization.

“He leaves a legacy of versatile work. He was a towering grassroots politician. He dedicated his life to making his community and the nation better.

“May Allah accept his soul and grant fortitude to those he left behind to bear the loss,” said the President.

