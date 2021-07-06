buhari-celebrates-nollywood-legend-richard-mofe-damijo

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent good wishes to renowned Nollywood actor, writer and movie producer, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) who clocks 60.

The Nigerian leader rejoiced with family members, friends and colleagues of the star on the milestone occasion.

He hailed RMD, a lawyer, on his achievements in the entertainment industry, national and international awards that brought glory to the local film industry.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina noted his contributions to community and development communications, culture, tourism and journalism.

Buhari said the entertainment industry has earned a reputable place in the world through dedicated professionals, whose creativity and resilience attract and sustain viewers on the beauty and cultural diversity of Nigeria.

The President felicitated with Nollywood and prayed that God will continue to bless and strengthen RMD and his family.

The celebrant worked in the public service at different times as Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, and Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism in Delta State.