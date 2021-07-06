buhari-celebrates-chukwudi-nwala

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Chukwudi Nwala, former Technical Adviser, House of Representatives on Petroleum Industry Reform, on his 50th birthday, July 6.

In a congratulatory message by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja, Buhari joined family and friends to celebrate with ”the lawyer and trainer, whose research skills continue to create impact.”

The President noted the contributions of Nwala to national development, working with private and public institutions, and devoting most of his time to research on law – Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution.

He also lauded him for providing counsel to leaders on key development issues like the Petroleum Industry Governance Framework and Petroleum Host Community Development Fund Bill.

According to him, the wise counsels of the lawyer and trainer, channelled through the African Leadership and Learning Focus, will always be appreciated by governments.

He prayed that the almighty God would continue to guide and protect him and his family.