buhari-bids-farewell-to-spain,-qatar-ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received the outgoing Ambassadors of Spain and Qatar in separate audiences at the State House, Abuja.

He said Nigeria values ties with her long time allies, and will continue to lubricate the relationships.

In his meeting with Spanish envoy, Marcelino Cabanas Ansorena, Buhari said Spain would ever remain relevant in the developed world.

The President noted that Nigeria was glad to be in a relationship with such country in the areas of trade, technology, education, and other spheres of life.

“Generation after generation, we have been together, and we will continue to build on the relationship”, he said.

Ansorena disclosed that his four years in Nigeria were pleasurable ones, adding that relations between the countries “continue to be excellent.”

He pledged that Spain would continue to invest more in agriculture, food processing, and fight human trafficking.

To Abdulaziz Mubarak Al Muhanadi, Qatari envoy, Buhari said relations between the two countries have been strong and credible, particularly as oil producing nations.

The President added that the two countries were closely related, and the ties would be maintained.

The diplomat thanked the Nigerian leader for the support extended to him during his tour of duty.