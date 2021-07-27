Home NEWS Buhari arrives in London for summit, medical check-up
Buhari arrives in London for summit, medical check-up

President Muhammadu Buhari has touched down in London, UK, where he will take part in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021 to 2025.

NAN reports that Buhari’s aircraft arrived at the Stansted International Airport, London at about 11:20pm (local time).

The summit would be co-hosted by the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

It will bring together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education in partner countries through the exchange of best practices.

After the Summit, Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina said his principal will spend a few days to keep a scheduled medical appointment.

“He is due back by the second week of August, 2021,” Adesina said.

