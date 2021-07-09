Home News Africa Buhari Appoints Oba Of Benin, 40 Others As Varsity Chancellors – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Buhari Appoints Oba Of Benin, 40 Others As Varsity Chancellors – CHANNELS TELEVISION

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II and 40 other traditional rulers as chancellors.

He also named 22 pro-chancellors of some federal universities and inter-university centres. The Oba of Benin was appointed as the Chancellor of the Bayero University, Kano.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who announced this via a statement on Thursday said the decision was in line with the establishment of new universities and also to replace deceased chancellors.

“Mr. President has, following the establishment of additional universities, approved the appointment, reassignment of chancellors to 43 federal universities. The exercise is intended to also replace deceased chancellors of some federal universities,” he said.

“As royal fathers, these chancellors are expected to be the moral compass of the various universities to which they are assigned. They have been taken from their kingdoms and primary constituencies to other kingdoms and these appointments are expected to play a role in cementing relationships between communities in the country.”

FEDERAL MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

PRESS BRIEFING ON THE APPOINTMENT OF CHANCELLORS AND GOVERNING COUNCILS OF FEDERAL UNIVERSITIES – BY THE EDUCATION MINISTER ADAMU ADAMU

Gentlemen of the Press,

It is my pleasure to welcome you to this auspicious briefing today. You will recall that following the approval of the President and Visitor to Federal tertiary Institutions, I inaugurated Visitation Panels to all tertiary institutions in April 2021. The Panels are currently rounding off their assignments and will soon submit their Reports.

You will also recall that I recently inaugurated the Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education. The inauguration of Councils is intended to strengthen these Institutions for effective service delivery for national development and global competitiveness.

The objective of today’s briefing is in line with the resolve of the Federal Government to continuously keep the Nation abreast of developments in each sector. Mr. President has, following the establishment of additional Universities, approved the appointment and/or reassignment of Chancellors to forty-two (42) Federal Universities. The exercise is intended to also replace deceased Chancellors of some Federal Universities

As Royal Fathers, these Chancellors are expected to be the moral compass of the various universities to which they are assigned. They have been taken from their kingdoms and primary constituencies to other kingdoms and these appointments are expected to play a role in cementing relationships between communities in the country.

Let me reiterate that the Chancellors shall be presented to the University Community at an investiture ceremony to be organized by the university for the purpose; or during the next convocation ceremony when the investiture will precede the conferment of degrees at convocation. The Chancellor shall in relation to the university take precedence before all other members of the university, and when he is present shall preside at all the meetings of convocation held for conferring degrees.

The Chancellors and their assigned institutions are as follows:

S/N

UNIVERSITIES

CHANCELLOR

1.

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi

Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III. CON, JP. Ewi of Ado-Ekiti

2.

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

HM Obi Ofala Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe. Obi of Onitsha

3.

Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State

HRM Oba Aremu Gbadebo. Alake of Egbaland

4.

Bayero University, Kano

HM, OBA EWUARE 11, OBA OF BENIN

5.

Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State

HRM KING W S JOSHUA IGBUGBURU X, CON, IBENANAWEI OF BOMO KINGDOM

6.

Federal University Gashua, Yobe

HRM Professor Joseph Chike Edozien. CFR, Asagba of Asaba

7.

Federal University, Gusau Zamfara

HRH Engr. Arc. Ezeogo Ewa Elechi. Isu-Oha I of Ohaisu Kingdom

8.

Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State

HM, SHEKARAU ANGYU, MASA IBI KUYON 11, THE UKA OF WUKARI

9.

Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State

HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Mohammadu Abali Ibn Mohammed Idris, CON. The Emir of Fika

10.

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State

THE ATTAH OF IGALA

11.

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

HRE Ebidem Ekpo Okon Abasi OTU V. The Obong of Calabar

12.

Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun

HRH, OBA BABATUNDE ADEWALE AJAYI, TORUNGBUWA 11, AKARIGBO OF REMOLAND

13.

Federal University of Technology, Akure

HRH, ALHAJI UMAR KABIR UMAR 11, EMIR OF KATAGUM

14.

Federal University of Technology, Minna

HRM, ALADETOYINBO OGUNLADE ALADELUSI, DEJI OF AKURE.

15.

Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina

King Dandeson Douglas Jaja jeki. Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom

16.

Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State

Sir, Alh. (Dr.) Adamu Baba Yunusa. The Ona of Abaji

17.

Federal University, Birnin Kebbi

HRM Eze Cletus Ilomuanya. Obi of Obinugwu

18.

Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State

HRM,IGWE AMBASSADOR LAWRENCE AGUBUZU, OGBUNECHENDO , EZEMA OLO KINGDOM

19.

Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa

HRH, JUSTICE SIDI BAGE MUHAMMAD 1, EMIR OF LAFIA.

20.

Michael Okpara University of Agricultural Umudike

HRH Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III. Emir of Gombe

21.

Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola

HRM Okuku (Dr.) Uwa Umoh Adiaka III, JP. Paramount Ruler/Ekporikpo of Obot

22.

National Open University of Nigeria

HRH AGABAIDU ELIAS IKOYI OBEKPA CON, FCTI, OCH’IDOMA IV.

23.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

HRM (Dr.) Da Jacob Gyang Buba. Gbong Gwon Jos

24.

Obafemi Awolowo University,Ile-Ife

HRH, Alhaji (Dr.) Yahaya Abubakar, CFR. The Etsu Nupe

25.

University of Abuja, Gwagwalada

HRH, DR RILWAN SULEIMAN ADAMU CFR, FNIOB, EMIR OF BAUCHI

26.

University of Agriculture, Makurdi

Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, CFR. The Emir of Ilorin

27.

University of Benin

HRM PROF JAMES ORTESE IORZUA AYATSE, THE TOR TIV.

28.

University of Calabar

HRH, ALHAJI AMINU ADO BAYERO, EMIR OF KANO

29.

University of Ibadan

HE Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR, mni. Sultan of Sokoto

30.

University of Ilorin

HRH, Alhaji (Dr.) AbdulMumini Kabir Usman, CFR. Emir of Katsina

31.

University of Jos

HRH, ALHAJI AHMED NUHU BAMALLI, EMIR OF ZAZZAU

32.

University of Lagos

Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi. The Shehu of Borno

33.

University of Maiduguri

HRM, Oba (Dr.)Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, JP, CFR, LLD. Alafin of Oyo

34.

University of Nigeria, Nsukka

HRM, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II. The Ooni of Ife

35.

University of Port-Harcourt

HRH, Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar. Emir of Gwandu

36.

University of Uyo

HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Adamu Abubakar Maje, CON. The Emir of Hadejia

37.

Usamanu Danfodiyo University

Alayeluwa Oba (Dr.) Rilwanu Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu I, CFR,mni. Oba of Lagos

38.

University of Health Sciences

HRH. ALHAJI ATTAHIRU MOHAMMED AHMED (CON), EMIR OF ZAMFARA

39.

Nigerian Army University, Biu

HRM, MAJ-GEN FELIX MUJAKPERUO (rtd), CFR, mni, ORODJE OF OKPE KINGDOM

40.

Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko, Delta State

HRM KING ALFRED PAPAPEREYE DIETE- SPIFF, OFR, THE AMANYANABO OF TWON BRASS.

41.

Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru

EZE DR EBERECHI N DICK JP, EZE UDO 1 OF MGBOKO NGWA, AMAISE

You are aware that the Governing Councils of thirteen (13) Federal Universities were inaugurated early this year. The President has, following the expiration of the tenures of the tenures of Governing Councils of some Federal universities and Inter-University Centres (IUCs) on 8th May, 2021, approved the re-constitution of their Councils to avoid any vacuum in the governance of the institutions.

The Pro-Chancellors and Chairmen of Councils of the twenty-three (23) Federal universities and four (4) Inter-University Centres are as follows.

S/N

INSTITUTION

CHAIRMAN

1.

UNIVERSITY OF BENIN

DR SONNY KUKU

LAGOS STATE

2.

UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA NSUKKA

CHIEF IKECHI EMENIKE

(ABIA STATE)

3.

AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY ZARIA

MALAM ADAMU FIKA           (YOBE STATE)

4.

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES, EFFURUN

PROF ANTHONY GOZIE ANWUKA  (IMO STATE)

5.

BAYERO UNIVERSITY KANO

UDOMA UDO UDOMA

(AKWA IBOM STATE)

6.

UNIVERSITY OF MAIDUGURI

BORNO STATE

BALLAMA MANU

YOBE STATE

7.

UNIVERSITY OF ABUJA

PROF AHMED MOHAMMED MODIBBO

(ADAMAWA STATE)

8.

UNIVERSITY OF CALABAR

GEN. MARTIN LUTHER AGWAI (rtd).

(KADUNA STATE)

9.

UNIVERSITY OF UYO

AKWA IBOM STATE

BARR. NJIDEKA BERNEDETTE NWACHUKWU

(ANAMBRA STATE)

10.

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE MAKURDI

EDITH CHIDIMMA UWAJUMOGU

(IMO STATE)

11.

MICHAEL OKPARA UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE UMUDIKE

SEN. ABUBAKAR SODANGI

(NASSARAWA STATE)

12.

UNIVERSITY OF JOS

PROF ATTAHIRU JEGA

(KEBBI STATE)

13.

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY OWERRI

SEN JACK TILLEY-

GYADO

(BENUE STATE)

14.

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY AKURE

AMBASSADOR DR GODKNOWS B IGALI, OON

BAYELSA STATE

15.

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY MINNA

PROF OLU OBAFEMI

(KOGI STATE)

16.

ABUBAKAR TAFAWA BALEWA UNIVERSITY BAUCHI

BUKAR GONI AJI

(YOBE STATE)

17.

MODDIBO ADAMA UNIVERSITY, YOLA

ALHAJI BASHIR DALHATU

JIGAWA STATE

18.

NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIVERSITY, AWKA

PROF SULYMAN ALEGE KURANGA

(KWARA STATE)

19.

USUMANU DANFODIYO UNIVERSITY SOKOTO

IBRAHIM IDA

(KATSINA STATE)

20.

UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN

MALAM ABIDU YAZID

(KATSINA STATE)

21.

NATIONAL OPEN UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA (NOUN)

PROF PETER OKEBUKOLA

(OSUN STATE)

22.

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE, ZURU

PROF CHINEDUM NWAJUBA

IMO STATE

INTER-UNIVERSITY AGENCIES

S/N

INSTITUTION

CHAIRMAN

1

NINLAN, ABA

PROF FRANCIS EBOKHARE

(EDO STATE)

2.

NATIONAL MATHEMATICAL CENTRE, ABUJA

PROF JAMES ADEDAYO OGUNTUWASE

(ONDO STATE)

3.

NATIONAL ARABIC VILLAGE, NGALA

PROF JIDDA H. JUMA’A

BORNO STATE

4.

NATIONAL FRENCH VILLAGE, AJARA-BADAGRY

PROF REMI SONAIYA

OYO STATE

The Councils, which are intended to reinvigorate governance through appropriate policies and guidance to the Institutions, would be inaugurated on Thursday, 15th July, 2021 at the Idris Abdulkadir Auditorium, National Universities Commission (NUC) Auditorium at 10am.

Thank you for your patience and attention.

Adamu Adamu

Minister, Federal Ministry of Education

