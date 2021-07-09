Buhari Appoints Oba Of Benin, 40 Others As Varsity Chancellors – CHANNELS TELEVISION

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II and 40 other traditional rulers as chancellors.
It is my pleasure to welcome you to this auspicious briefing today. You will recall that following the approval of the President and Visitor to Federal tertiary Institutions, I inaugurated Visitation Panels to all tertiary institutions in April 2021. The Panels are currently rounding off their assignments and will soon submit their Reports.
You will also recall that I recently inaugurated the Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education. The inauguration of Councils is intended to strengthen these Institutions for effective service delivery for national development and global competitiveness.
The objective of today’s briefing is in line with the resolve of the Federal Government to continuously keep the Nation abreast of developments in each sector. Mr. President has, following the establishment of additional Universities, approved the appointment and/or reassignment of Chancellors to forty-two (42) Federal Universities. The exercise is intended to also replace deceased Chancellors of some Federal Universities
As Royal Fathers, these Chancellors are expected to be the moral compass of the various universities to which they are assigned. They have been taken from their kingdoms and primary constituencies to other kingdoms and these appointments are expected to play a role in cementing relationships between communities in the country.
Let me reiterate that the Chancellors shall be presented to the University Community at an investiture ceremony to be organized by the university for the purpose; or during the next convocation ceremony when the investiture will precede the conferment of degrees at convocation. The Chancellor shall in relation to the university take precedence before all other members of the university, and when he is present shall preside at all the meetings of convocation held for conferring degrees.
The Chancellors and their assigned institutions are as follows:
S/N
UNIVERSITIES
CHANCELLOR
1.
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi
Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III. CON, JP. Ewi of Ado-Ekiti
2.
Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
HM Obi Ofala Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe. Obi of Onitsha
3.
Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State
HRM Oba Aremu Gbadebo. Alake of Egbaland
4.
Bayero University, Kano
HM, OBA EWUARE 11, OBA OF BENIN
5.
Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State
HRM KING W S JOSHUA IGBUGBURU X, CON, IBENANAWEI OF BOMO KINGDOM
6.
Federal University Gashua, Yobe
HRM Professor Joseph Chike Edozien. CFR, Asagba of Asaba
7.
Federal University, Gusau Zamfara
HRH Engr. Arc. Ezeogo Ewa Elechi. Isu-Oha I of Ohaisu Kingdom
8.
Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State
HM, SHEKARAU ANGYU, MASA IBI KUYON 11, THE UKA OF WUKARI
9.
Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State
HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Mohammadu Abali Ibn Mohammed Idris, CON. The Emir of Fika
10.
Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State
THE ATTAH OF IGALA
11.
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
HRE Ebidem Ekpo Okon Abasi OTU V. The Obong of Calabar
12.
Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun
HRH, OBA BABATUNDE ADEWALE AJAYI, TORUNGBUWA 11, AKARIGBO OF REMOLAND
13.
Federal University of Technology, Akure
HRH, ALHAJI UMAR KABIR UMAR 11, EMIR OF KATAGUM
14.
Federal University of Technology, Minna
HRM, ALADETOYINBO OGUNLADE ALADELUSI, DEJI OF AKURE.
15.
Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina
King Dandeson Douglas Jaja jeki. Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom
16.
Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State
Sir, Alh. (Dr.) Adamu Baba Yunusa. The Ona of Abaji
17.
Federal University, Birnin Kebbi
HRM Eze Cletus Ilomuanya. Obi of Obinugwu
18.
Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State
HRM,IGWE AMBASSADOR LAWRENCE AGUBUZU, OGBUNECHENDO , EZEMA OLO KINGDOM
19.
Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa
HRH, JUSTICE SIDI BAGE MUHAMMAD 1, EMIR OF LAFIA.
20.
Michael Okpara University of Agricultural Umudike
HRH Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III. Emir of Gombe
21.
Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola
HRM Okuku (Dr.) Uwa Umoh Adiaka III, JP. Paramount Ruler/Ekporikpo of Obot
22.
National Open University of Nigeria
HRH AGABAIDU ELIAS IKOYI OBEKPA CON, FCTI, OCH’IDOMA IV.
23.
Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
HRM (Dr.) Da Jacob Gyang Buba. Gbong Gwon Jos
24.
Obafemi Awolowo University,Ile-Ife
HRH, Alhaji (Dr.) Yahaya Abubakar, CFR. The Etsu Nupe
25.
University of Abuja, Gwagwalada
HRH, DR RILWAN SULEIMAN ADAMU CFR, FNIOB, EMIR OF BAUCHI
26.
University of Agriculture, Makurdi
Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, CFR. The Emir of Ilorin
27.
University of Benin
HRM PROF JAMES ORTESE IORZUA AYATSE, THE TOR TIV.
28.
University of Calabar
HRH, ALHAJI AMINU ADO BAYERO, EMIR OF KANO
29.
University of Ibadan
HE Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR, mni. Sultan of Sokoto
30.
University of Ilorin
HRH, Alhaji (Dr.) AbdulMumini Kabir Usman, CFR. Emir of Katsina
31.
University of Jos
HRH, ALHAJI AHMED NUHU BAMALLI, EMIR OF ZAZZAU
32.
University of Lagos
Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi. The Shehu of Borno
33.
University of Maiduguri
HRM, Oba (Dr.)Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, JP, CFR, LLD. Alafin of Oyo
34.
University of Nigeria, Nsukka
HRM, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II. The Ooni of Ife
35.
University of Port-Harcourt
HRH, Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar. Emir of Gwandu
36.
University of Uyo
HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Adamu Abubakar Maje, CON. The Emir of Hadejia
37.
Usamanu Danfodiyo University
Alayeluwa Oba (Dr.) Rilwanu Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu I, CFR,mni. Oba of Lagos
38.
University of Health Sciences
HRH. ALHAJI ATTAHIRU MOHAMMED AHMED (CON), EMIR OF ZAMFARA
39.
Nigerian Army University, Biu
HRM, MAJ-GEN FELIX MUJAKPERUO (rtd), CFR, mni, ORODJE OF OKPE KINGDOM
40.
Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko, Delta State
HRM KING ALFRED PAPAPEREYE DIETE- SPIFF, OFR, THE AMANYANABO OF TWON BRASS.
41.
Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru
EZE DR EBERECHI N DICK JP, EZE UDO 1 OF MGBOKO NGWA, AMAISE
You are aware that the Governing Councils of thirteen (13) Federal Universities were inaugurated early this year. The President has, following the expiration of the tenures of the tenures of Governing Councils of some Federal universities and Inter-University Centres (IUCs) on 8th May, 2021, approved the re-constitution of their Councils to avoid any vacuum in the governance of the institutions.
The Pro-Chancellors and Chairmen of Councils of the twenty-three (23) Federal universities and four (4) Inter-University Centres are as follows.
S/N
INSTITUTION
CHAIRMAN
1.
UNIVERSITY OF BENIN
DR SONNY KUKU
LAGOS STATE
2.
UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA NSUKKA
CHIEF IKECHI EMENIKE
(ABIA STATE)
3.
AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY ZARIA
MALAM ADAMU FIKA (YOBE STATE)
4.
FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES, EFFURUN
PROF ANTHONY GOZIE ANWUKA (IMO STATE)
5.
BAYERO UNIVERSITY KANO
UDOMA UDO UDOMA
(AKWA IBOM STATE)
6.
UNIVERSITY OF MAIDUGURI
BORNO STATE
BALLAMA MANU
YOBE STATE
7.
UNIVERSITY OF ABUJA
PROF AHMED MOHAMMED MODIBBO
(ADAMAWA STATE)
8.
UNIVERSITY OF CALABAR
GEN. MARTIN LUTHER AGWAI (rtd).
(KADUNA STATE)
9.
UNIVERSITY OF UYO
AKWA IBOM STATE
BARR. NJIDEKA BERNEDETTE NWACHUKWU
(ANAMBRA STATE)
10.
FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE MAKURDI
EDITH CHIDIMMA UWAJUMOGU
(IMO STATE)
11.
MICHAEL OKPARA UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE UMUDIKE
SEN. ABUBAKAR SODANGI
(NASSARAWA STATE)
12.
UNIVERSITY OF JOS
PROF ATTAHIRU JEGA
(KEBBI STATE)
13.
FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY OWERRI
SEN JACK TILLEY-
GYADO
(BENUE STATE)
14.
FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY AKURE
AMBASSADOR DR GODKNOWS B IGALI, OON
BAYELSA STATE
15.
FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY MINNA
PROF OLU OBAFEMI
(KOGI STATE)
16.
ABUBAKAR TAFAWA BALEWA UNIVERSITY BAUCHI
BUKAR GONI AJI
(YOBE STATE)
17.
MODDIBO ADAMA UNIVERSITY, YOLA
ALHAJI BASHIR DALHATU
JIGAWA STATE
18.
NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIVERSITY, AWKA
PROF SULYMAN ALEGE KURANGA
(KWARA STATE)
19.
USUMANU DANFODIYO UNIVERSITY SOKOTO
IBRAHIM IDA
(KATSINA STATE)
20.
UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN
MALAM ABIDU YAZID
(KATSINA STATE)
21.
NATIONAL OPEN UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA (NOUN)
PROF PETER OKEBUKOLA
(OSUN STATE)
22.
FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE, ZURU
PROF CHINEDUM NWAJUBA
IMO STATE
INTER-UNIVERSITY AGENCIES
S/N
INSTITUTION
CHAIRMAN
1
NINLAN, ABA
PROF FRANCIS EBOKHARE
(EDO STATE)
2.
NATIONAL MATHEMATICAL CENTRE, ABUJA
PROF JAMES ADEDAYO OGUNTUWASE
(ONDO STATE)
3.
NATIONAL ARABIC VILLAGE, NGALA
PROF JIDDA H. JUMA’A
BORNO STATE
4.
NATIONAL FRENCH VILLAGE, AJARA-BADAGRY
PROF REMI SONAIYA
OYO STATE
The Councils, which are intended to reinvigorate governance through appropriate policies and guidance to the Institutions, would be inaugurated on Thursday, 15th July, 2021 at the Idris Abdulkadir Auditorium, National Universities Commission (NUC) Auditorium at 10am.
Thank you for your patience and attention.
Adamu Adamu
Minister, Federal Ministry of Education