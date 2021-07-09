Buhari Appoints Oba Of Benin, 40 Others As Varsity Chancellors – CHANNELS TELEVISION

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II and 40 other traditional rulers as chancellors.

He also named 22 pro-chancellors of some federal universities and inter-university centres. The Oba of Benin was appointed as the Chancellor of the Bayero University, Kano.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who announced this via a statement on Thursday said the decision was in line with the establishment of new universities and also to replace deceased chancellors.

“Mr. President has, following the establishment of additional universities, approved the appointment, reassignment of chancellors to 43 federal universities. The exercise is intended to also replace deceased chancellors of some federal universities,” he said.

“As royal fathers, these chancellors are expected to be the moral compass of the various universities to which they are assigned. They have been taken from their kingdoms and primary constituencies to other kingdoms and these appointments are expected to play a role in cementing relationships between communities in the country.”