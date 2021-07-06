Bugatti Rimac deal, 2022 Genesis G80 Sport, Vanderhall Brawley: Car News Headlines – Motor Authority

It’s official. The Volkswagen Group has transferred ownership of Bugatti to a joint venture split between Porsche and Croatian electric-vehicle technology company Rimac. Rimac owns 55% of the joint venture, and its CEO and founder, Mate Rimac, will also serve as CEO of the joint venture.

The Genesis G80 was redesigned for the 2021 model year and now the handsome mid-size sedan has spawned a G80 Sport variant. Genesis is holding back details until closer to the market launch this fall but we know the G80 Sport will come with all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering.

America’s Vanderhall is expanding to four-wheel vehicles with its new Brawley. The electric off-roader comes with 404 hp on tap, and with its biggest battery, a 60-kilowatt-hour unit, should be able to cover 200 miles on a charge.

You’ll find these stories and more in today’s car news, right here at Motor Authority.

VW Group transfers Bugatti to joint venture owned by Porsche, Rimac

Preview: 2022 Genesis G80 Sport revealed with all-wheel steering

Vanderhall Brawley is a 200-mile electric off-roader with 35-inch tires

2021 Ford Bronco vs. 2021 Toyota 4Runner: Compare SUVs

2023 BMW X8 M spy shots: M division plans electrified V-8 crossover

Mack electric garbage trucks headed to NYC, could pick up remains of Nikola deal

Audi teases concepts for electric GT, sports car and urban crossover

2021 Ford Bronco Sport vs. 2021 Jeep Cherokee: Compare Crossover SUVs

Preview: 2023 Kia Sportage takes on dramatic look

London cab maker claims world’s first electric camper van—but there’s still a tailpipe