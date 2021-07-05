buffalo-grove-woman-critically-injured-in-dan-ryan-shooting:-isp

-
Associated Press
Leave the lakefront? Bears fans have mixed emotions on that
For years, Graham Alexa had one of the cheapest views at Soldier Field. A potential move has at least some fans excited about the possibilities even if seeing a founding NFL franchise move out of the city it has called home for a century would be tough.
-
The Telegraph
Rickie Fowler criticises The Open organisers for strict player regulations while 32,000 fans attend each day
Rickie Fowler has questioned why the Covid19 restrictions and regulations will be so strict for the participants at next week’s Open Championship, while the unrestrained supporters will be able to pour through the turnstiles. “It seems like us as players are having to jump through some hurdles and dodging bullets and they’re having 32,000 fans a day at the tournament, so I don’t know,” the American said. Players, caddies and other support staff will be prohibited from going to bars, restaurants,
-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Eddie Goldman’s future remains in question
Nose tackle Eddie Goldman was an unexcused absence at the Bears’ mandatory minicamp after opting out of 2020 over COVID-19 concerns. The Bears repeatedly have said they expect Goldman to return for training camp, which begins later this month. However, until he shows up for work or speaks publicly, Goldman’s future remains in doubt. Brad [more]
-
Associated Press
Bucks hope Antetokounmpo can return for long-awaited Finals
The Milwaukee Bucks proved they were good enough to wrap up the Eastern Conference finals without their best player. Now the Bucks face a quick turnaround before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It’s not known if that leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo sufficient time to recover from his hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the final two games of the series against the Atlanta Hawks.
-
Associated Press
Blast at Thai factory shakes Bangkok airport, area evacuated
A massive explosion at a factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday shook an airport terminal serving Thailand’s capital, injured at least 11 people and prompted the evacuation of residents from the area, authorities said. The fire broke out at around 3 a.m. at a foam and plastic pallet manufacturing factory in a southeastern area just outside Bangkok near Suvarnabhumi Airport. Firefighters could be seen in photos from Thai media climbing through twisted steel wreckage to get their hoses close enough to the flames as they fought to control the blaze.
-
KCRA – Sacramento Videos
2 Girl Scouts put up pantry box in Elk Grove for women in the community
Two Girl Scouts in Elk Grove unveiled a pantry box on Saturday to help women in the community. The pantry provides food and feminine hygiene products for those in need. It’s located outside of Chicks in Crisis on East Stockton Boulevard in Elk Grove. See more in the video above.
-
NBC Sports EDGE
PL Season Preview: The New Signings So Far
Chuck takes a look at setting expectations for the completed Premier League transfers so far. Sancho may be the star but who else stands out? (Getty Images)
-
Associated Press
Haase pair of 3-run HRs, inside-the-parker, Tigers top WSox
Eric Haase hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer and later cleared the fence for another three-run drive, leading the Detroit Tigers over the White Sox 11-5 Saturday and snapping Chicago’s five-game winning streak. The Tigers trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning when Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Cabrera drew walks from Dallas Keuchel (6-3). Haase hit a sinking liner that bounced past diving center fielder Billy Hamilton and rolled to the wall as the runners circled the bases.
-
Good Morning America
Massachusetts police arrest group of ‘heavily armed men’ claiming to ‘not recognize our laws’
A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: “during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline” near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.