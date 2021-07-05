buffalo-grove-woman-critically-injured-in-dan-ryan-shooting:-isp

The Telegraph

Rickie Fowler criticises The Open organisers for strict player regulations while 32,000 fans attend each day

Rickie Fowler has questioned why the Covid19 restrictions and regulations will be so strict for the participants at next week’s Open Championship, while the unrestrained supporters will be able to pour through the turnstiles. “It seems like us as players are having to jump through some hurdles and dodging bullets and they’re having 32,000 fans a day at the tournament, so I don’t know,” the American said. Players, caddies and other support staff will be prohibited from going to bars, restaurants,