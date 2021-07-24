Budapest Pride stands up for LGBT rights in Hungary – BBC News

LGBT people and their supporters have marched through the capital city of Hungary to defend their rights.

It comes as the government tries to limit discussion of homosexuality and transgender issues in schools.

A law to limit teaching on the subject came into force this month, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to back it up with a referendum.

Many of Hungary’s EU partners are furious, and the bloc has begun legal action that could affect EU funding for Hungary.

Budapest holds this march every year, but the new law has given the 2021 event special importance.

“That damage will remain with us for many many years,” Tamas Dombos said.

The event’s aim is to stand up for a diverse, open and inclusive society.

Thousands of people are said to have joined the march, which crossed the city’s Liberty Bridge over the Danube.

It was as much a celebration of identity as a protest against discrimination.

One marcher held up signs that read “Group of supporting parents” and “I love you, support you, accept you”. Another sign simply said “Equal rights”.

A “Stop LGBT” (“LMBT” in Hungarian) protest was also held in the city. Supporters of the law argue they are defending traditional Christian values.

