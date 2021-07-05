bud-vases-are-in-full-bloom

The Telegraph

Harry & William: What Went Wrong? laid the blame firmly with the brothers themselves

The opening moments of Harry & William: What Went Wrong? (ITV) carried the promise of a Philomena Cunk-style mockumentary. “If this had taken place in the 15th century,” intoned the royal editor of Vanity Fair, with an entirely straight face, “one of these brothers would have been dead by now.” Perhaps we could bring this logic to all royal documentaries. Would James Hewitt have lasted long in the court of Henry VIII? Don’t think so! Would Fergie’s spending habits have gone down well in Revoluti