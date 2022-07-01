SPORTS Bucks agree to $49M deal with Portis; add Ingles by News July 1, 2022 July 1, 2022 0 views The Bucks agreed to a four-year, $49 million deal with Bobby Portis and a one-year deal with Joe Ingles. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post Ukraine-Russia live news: Claims Moscow’s forces in Lysychansk next post Sources: Batum back to Clippers on 2-year deal You may also like Sources: Batum back to Clippers on 2-year deal July 1, 2022 Man United will lean on senior players as... June 30, 2022 Petr Cech’s Chelsea exit leaving a void June 30, 2022 Neymar has gone from world-record transfer to superstar... June 30, 2022 NBA free agency 2022: Latest deals, news and... June 30, 2022 Wild dodge cap crunch, trade RFA Fiala to... June 30, 2022 Sources: Mills opts out, still in play for... June 30, 2022 Bates, ex-No. 1 recruit, leaves Memphis for EMU June 30, 2022 Ex-top pick Appel, 30, makes MLB debut for... June 30, 2022 Transfer Talk: Dortmund seek £103m for Bellingham amid... June 29, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply