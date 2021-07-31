Home SPORTS Bubba Wallace proposes to longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter
Bubba Wallace proposes to longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter

NASCAR Cup Series star Bubba Wallace has proposed to longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter — and she said yes.

The 23XI Racing driver shared the happy news on his social channels Friday afternoon.

Despite waiting “so long,” Wallace picked the perfect time to pop the question and soak in the freshly engaged bliss — while on vacation during NASCAR’s multi-week break in the schedule. Wallace, currently 20th in points, will look to make his first career Cup playoffs in the four races that remain before the postseason grid locks in next month at Daytona International Speedway.

Congrats to the happy couple!

