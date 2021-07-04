Home ENTERTAINMENT BTS’s ‘DNA’ reaches 1.3 billion views on YouTube “DNA” – Korea JoongAng Daily
BTS's 'DNA' reaches 1.3 billion views on YouTube "DNA"

An image that celebrates the 1.3 billion view mark of the K-pop superstar band BTS's music video ″DNA.″

“DNA” became the first music video by BTS that crossed the 1.3 billion view threshold on YouTube, the band’s agency Big Hit Music said Saturday.  

 

According to the agency, the official video for the 2017 song hit 1.3 billion views Friday night. It has been only five months since the video surpassed 1.2 billion views in February, the agency added.

 

“DNA,” released in September 2017, was the lead single from BTS’s fifth EP, “Love Yourself: Her.” The song was the K-pop band’s first on the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The song peaked at No. 67 on that chart.

 

BTS now has three music videos that surpassed 1 billion views. The other two are “Dynamite”(2020) and “Boy With Luv”(2019).

 

 

BY MOON SO-YOUNG[symoon@joongang.co.kr]

