BTS Will Make You Sweat Like That Performing ‘Butter’ On A Massive Bridge – MTV.com

BTS lit up Seoul’s night sky during their new, never-before-seen performance of “Butter” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (July 14) as part of their two-night takeover.

Donned in black and white button-up shirts, the boy band showed off their moves across the brightly lit yet unopened World Cup Bridge in their hometown’s Mapo District. The bridge was originally planned to open back in August 2015 but has seen delays; it is scheduled to finally be unveiled next month.

Also on Wednesday night’s episode of Fallon, BTS delivered their debut performance of their new single “Permission to Dance.”

The two-night takeover marked their third appearance on The Tonight Show. BTS previously rocked on the show for a whole week straight from September 28 to October 2 in 2020, performing hits like “Dynamite” and “Black Swan.” In February that year, they performed “On” in New York’s Grand Central Terminal. Their first-ever appearance on the show occurred in September 2018, where the group performed “Idol” and did the Fortnite dance challenge with Fallon.

As BTS has been dominating the charts with their hot summer single “Butter,” Alan Bjerga, the chief of communications for the American Butter Institute, even praised the song with excitement.

“My main reaction was, ‘Great!’ It obviously doesn’t hurt to have your product associated with the top band’s song of the summer,” Bjerga recently told Billboard. “Like BTS says, ‘it’s smooth…’ The future of U.S. butter sales is in exports, and to have arguably the biggest band on the globe giving a thumbs-up in song can’t be anything but good.”

“Butter” has been currently topping No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the past seven weeks and still counting.