BTS: When V hilariously ranted about Bang Si-hyuk for not remembering his name, Suga revealed former HYBE CEO’s lie – Hindustan Times

The news of Bang Si-Hyuk stepping down as the CEO of HYBE (formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment) has taken fans by surprise. Bang Si-Hyuk, who is the mastermind behind the popular K-pop group BTS, will be focusing on his duties as a chairman of the board of directors and focus on music production. While fans are learning about the new dynamics of the HYBE structure, we revisit a few of his memorable moments with BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Through the years, BTS fans, also known as the ARMY, have witnessed numerous heartwarming moments that depict the members’ bond with Bang Si-Hyuk. However, there was one incident that continues to leave fans in splits. During BTS’ initial days, they appeared in a variety show called Rookie King: Channel Bangtan.

During one of the episodes, BTS singer V took the spotlight and recalled how Bang Si-hyuk couldn’t remember his name. “It was in winter two years ago, after the monthly test. RM and I were going to the convenience store and we ran into PD Bang. We said hello but Bang PD said, ‘Who is that next to Namjoon?’ That went on for one year. Remember my name, please. My name is one letter and it’s V,” the singer hilariously said, leaving everyone including Bang Si-hyuk in splits.

In the same episode, Suga spoke about how Bang Si-Hyuk lied to him. “It’s been three years already since I joined this company. Someone told a big lie to me three years ago,” Suga began. When members asked who it was, Suga screamed, “Bang PD!” The rapper explained, “Three years ago, Bang PD told me, ‘Suga, you’ll be in a group like 1TYM. You won’t need choreography. Just do some moves. He told me all I needed to do was rap. Three years have passed, our choreography is the hardest among all the performances on TV. Honestly, I wanted to join 1TYM. Three years ago, you tricked me before signing the contract. Bang PD, you were so bad!”

Today, BTS is one of the biggest musical groups in the world. They have broken several records with their songs. Their recent track Butter has been on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five consecutive weeks. While the group’s fans would be eager to see if the song continues to hold its position for six weeks straight, the members are preparing to release their new track Permission to Dance. The song will release on July 9 and the members have been sharing concept photos.